Angola: Handball - Magda Cazanga Debuts in Spanish Championship With Win

Luanda — With seven goals scored in twenty minutes of game, the Angolan player Magda Cazanga has debuted with a win in the Spanish championship.

The Balomano Salut team have beaten the Zuazo squad by 32-31, a match that marked the debut of the Angolan player in the Spanish championship.

Magda Cazanga, who actually arrived in Spain last Wednesday, is having her first experience as a professional player abroad, after representing Angola's Petro de Luanda for sixteen years.

While playing for Petro, she won different internal titles (championship, League Cup, Super Cup etc), as well as the African Champion Clubs Cup and the Babakar Fall Super Cup.

Magda Cazanga, twice African champion with the national squad in 2016 and 2018, participated in her third world championship (Japan/2019) and was quite influential in the squad's victory over Slovenia, having scored five goals.