South Africa: Journalism Today - Media Freedom, Diversity and Democracy Versus Editorial Interference

Photo: Samkele Maseko/Twitter
Screenshot of a tweet by Samkele Maseko.
20 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Glenda Daniels

The unfolding eNCA drama after the removal of political reporter Samkele Maseko by the television station's head of news Kanthan Pillay, has rent asunder pretences of independence and fairness in some media -- or could it be just about most media today in South Africa?

In case you missed it: the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) does not like the coverage and exposure of its party by some media. It bans Daily Maverick/Scorpio and amaBhungane journalists from its December conference, the National People's Assembly. Later, the EFF calls this "disassociation" and not "banning". Inexplicably, eNCA bans coverage of the conference "in solidarity" with the banned journalists. We don't know if the editorial head made this decision. We do know that the "banned" journalists didn't ask for this "solidarity".

But then Maseko does not heed the banning, stays on at the EFF event and tweets. In a sense, he carries on reporting on the assembly at the weekend, via social media. eNCA's Pillay, who not so long ago was leader of the Purple Cow -- the Capitalist Party of South Africa -- (which contested the last national election, but made no impact) asks him to leave within about 24 hours, ignoring Maseko's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South African TV Channel Fires Head of News Over 'Rats' Tweet
Shutdown on the Cards for South African Broadcaster?
Can Mass Retrenchments Save South Africa's Penniless Broadcaster?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.