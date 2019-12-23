Sudan's Public Prosecution to Investigate Political Crimes Since 1989

20 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On the occasion of the first anniversary of the December Revolution on Thursday, Sudan's Attorney General issued a statement in which he affirmed the commitment of the Public Prosecution to investigate all those accused of using violence against innocent civilians in Sudan since 1989.

The Attorney General reaffirmed the prosecution's full commitment to its tasks stipulated in the Constitutional Document signed on August 17 this year.

The Public Prosecution has begun investigating all complaints filed between June 30, 1989 when Omar Al Bashir came into power by a military coup, and 30 June 2019. The investigation committees are working day and night to complete the investigations, the statement reads.

According to the statement, "Blood does not dry up when the offender reaches the age of seventy". Therefore, jurists are now checking articles in the Criminal Law that include impunity in general and for persons above the age of seventy in particular.

The Prosecution will also review all other stipulations on immunity, which hinder the arrest of suspects and contradict the principle of equality before the law. In addition, mechanisms will be developed for the protection of witnesses.

More than 400 files of corruption have been verified so far. Another priority is the file of the people who went missing during the December revolution, in particular during the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, which became known as the Ramadan 29 massacre.

On October 14, Radio Dabanga reported the filing of a lawsuit at the Constitutional Court to lift the immunity of four military members of Sudan's Sovereign Council, including its chairman.

This was done at the request of one of the victims of the violent dismantling of the Khartoum sit-in on June 3. He said he wants to exercise his constitutional right to sue the four lieutenant generals.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

