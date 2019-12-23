Sudan: Darfur Victims to Participate in Sudanese Peace Talks

22 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur Sudan — On Thursday, the government delegation and the rebels' Darfur track team agreed to invite representatives of the millions of displaced people in Darfur to take part in the peace negotiations.

Members of the government delegation and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance discussed the Darfur track in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on Thursday.

In a press statement after the meeting, the spokesman for the South Sudanese mediation team, Minister of Energy and Dams Dhieu Mathok, reported that Darfuri refugees and displaced people will participate in the Juba negotiations.

The two parties agreed to hold a conference in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on January 10, in which 200 representatives will be selected to attend the peace talks in Juba. 50 of them will actively participate in the negotiations.

Another general conference will be organised in Chad, for Darfuri refugees in Chad and in the other neighbouring countries, to determine their representatives in the Juba negotiations.

Previously, the government delegations and the SRF-Darfur Track agreed to involve Darfuri stakeholders from the Darfuri in the negotiations and to form a joint committee to determine the percentage of participation and its phase.

The government delegation and rebel groups on the eastern Sudan track agreed earlier to invite community leaders to the negotiations. On Wednesday, 30 native administration leaders were flown in with a presidential aircraft from eastern Sudan.

The Juba Declaration of Principles signed by the government and the armed movements on September 12, stipulates that the root causes for the armed struggle and civil wars in Sudan must be addressed.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.