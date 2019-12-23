Sudan: Darfur Victims to Participate in Sudanese Peace Talks

Darfur Sudan — On Thursday, the government delegation and the rebels' Darfur track team agreed to invite representatives of the millions of displaced people in Darfur to take part in the peace negotiations.

Members of the government delegation and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance discussed the Darfur track in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on Thursday.

In a press statement after the meeting, the spokesman for the South Sudanese mediation team, Minister of Energy and Dams Dhieu Mathok, reported that Darfuri refugees and displaced people will participate in the Juba negotiations.

The two parties agreed to hold a conference in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on January 10, in which 200 representatives will be selected to attend the peace talks in Juba. 50 of them will actively participate in the negotiations.

Another general conference will be organised in Chad, for Darfuri refugees in Chad and in the other neighbouring countries, to determine their representatives in the Juba negotiations.

Previously, the government delegations and the SRF-Darfur Track agreed to involve Darfuri stakeholders from the Darfuri in the negotiations and to form a joint committee to determine the percentage of participation and its phase.

The government delegation and rebel groups on the eastern Sudan track agreed earlier to invite community leaders to the negotiations. On Wednesday, 30 native administration leaders were flown in with a presidential aircraft from eastern Sudan.

The Juba Declaration of Principles signed by the government and the armed movements on September 12, stipulates that the root causes for the armed struggle and civil wars in Sudan must be addressed.

