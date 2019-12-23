Uganda: Jidenna Wows At Blankets and Wine

Blankets and Wine now needs no introduction. It has cemented its place as the top outdoors event on the social calendar, mixing good music with fine drinks and company.

Now in its 24th edition, last Sunday the event was at the Indian Association grounds in Lugogo.

The grounds are better known for having reluctant security; the place attracts goons from Naguru-Katali and they became a huge distraction on Sunday, beating up and stealing from revellers who arrived in the evening. Previous editions have been at the Uganda museum and Logogo cricket oval.

Away from that and the confusion at the gates, American rapper Jidenna put up a great show. He came on stage a little after 10pm and wasted no time getting fans into the groove with his energetic performance.

The highlight of the night was when he performed his hits such as Classic Man, Boomerang, Little Bit More and Bambi. Local artistes including Evon, Shawn Maine, Moro Apio, Koojo and Allan Toniks also performed.