Sudan: Attorney General - Combating of Corruption Was Not Implemented On the Ground

Khartoum — The Attorney General, TAJAL-Sir Ali Al-Hibir, pointed out that the participation of Sudan in the International Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which was held in Abu Dhabi during the period during December 16 - 20 came within the framework of the commitments of the government of Sudan as a signatory to the International Covenant against Corruption for the year 2014.

At a press conference he held Sunday at the Presidential Terminal in Khartoum Airport following his return from the conference held in Dubai, Al-Hibir said that what was said in the past about fighting corruption was not applied on the ground, but even deliberate, especially through international conferences where they have used to request technical support to the mechanisms of corruption from the international community.

He said that Sudan adopted during the conference the Abu Dhabi Declaration, especially the decision regarding the recovery of looted money and the consequences of corrupt practices and the mechanisms of developing countries in combating and preventing corruption, stressing that the country inherited a heavy legacy of corruption practices and is investigating 400 corruption crimes that have taken place within the various state facilities.

The Attorney General stated that the Abu Dhabi Declaration also affirmed the necessity of the independence of the organs of accounting, auditing and purchases as well as the transparency of financial dealings.