Zimbabwe: Twerk Queen for Ginimbi Victoria Falls Party

South African television personality, dancer-cum-rapper Faith Nketsi, fondly known as Twerk Queen, because of her bottle-shaped body will be the host at the Victoria Falls Carnival after Party on New Year's Eve hosted by local socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure.

Ginimbi is known for hosting super models and high-profile musicians and Nketsi is another South African beauty to host one such lavish gathering after Boity Thulo hosted the Davido All White 30 Billion concert in April last year.

Ginimbi, who said he wanted to bring class and flavour to the annual Carnival will also host an all-white boat party during the day.

The Carnival will run from December 29 to 31 in the resort town.

After hurryingly hosting a Carnival after party last year, Ginimbi said this year they have made things right by preparing for this edition in time.

"Last year when I went for the Carnival I was disappointed in the town's night life, the carnival ended at midnight and me and my boys had nothing to do after that and we quickly planned a party that very moment and it went well," Ginimbi said.

"However, this year we have planned it well in time and we expect nothing, but fire. You know what to expect when G-Entertainment plans an event.

"The idea of doing all this is to provide an elite lifestyle for those who are for it during the carnival period.

"We want to add a posh lifestyle and a classy flavour to the carnival, it's all about bringing different dimensions to having fun."

Last month Nketsi surprised all and sundry when she released a seven-track EP, titled Disrespectful.

DJ Maphorisa helped her release the EP under his record label, Blaqboy Music.

Nketsi is also the first woman to have a reality show, Have Faith, on MTV Africa, which airs in 43 countries.

People expected to attend the party include socialites Chief J, Uncle Rolen and Pokello Nare, among others.

Local and regional artistes, including AKA, Shekkinah, DJ Maphorisa, Prince Kaybee, Jah Signal Djembe Monks, as well as Ngoma iNgoma will rock the Carnival.