Kenya: Eric Omondi With His Baby Mama, Maribe, and Ex-Girlfriend, Chantal, in One Picture

23 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Naira Habib

It appears comedian Eric Omondi has managed to accomplish the one thing that most men probably wish they could be able to.

Eric has shared a picture of himself, with his baby mama Jacque Maribe and ex-girlfriend Chantal Grazioli looking all smiles together.

The comedian is nestled in between the two women who pose with one of their hands hunched at his shoulder.

Former TV presenter, Maribe, also shares the same photo on her Instagram page setting tongues wagging from their fans.

"Mourinho style this Sunday, Chelsea meets Tottenham at 6.30, hii kitu haitaki makasiriko," the photo is captioned.

It appears the three must have been preparing to go watch the EPL match between Tottenham and Chelsea that was played on Sunday from 7:30pm (Kenyan time).

Eric broke up with Chantal in May this year after dating for four years.

In October he finally confirmed the rumours that he is indeed the father Maribe's son.

Since then the two have been making public appearances together.

However, they maintain that they have not rekindled their romantic relationship but are just good friends and co-parenting their child.

