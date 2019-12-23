Malawi: New Malawi Gospel Songbird Preaches Hope, Love, Joy in Debut Single

Susan Kumwenda, one of the newest gospel musicians based in the Capital Lilongwe, says she discovered her talent when she was in secondary school but did not have the inspiration to pursue her art because of what she describes as circumstances surrounding her past life.

Susan Kumewnda during one of her church performances... The new gospel songbird, Susan Kumewnda...

However, she says she was later motivated by American singer Kim Walker and local gospel music giants the Chitheka Family because she has always liked songs by these artists.

Susan says, this motivation coupled with God's desire to see her pursuing her gift, has enabled her to finally release her debut single tittled "Alpha and Omega,"

According to her, worship is what she is made up of and that this is the one thing which will make her stand out from the rest of the gospel artists in Malawi because she is not just pursuing her talent but also her calling.

She says in "Alpha and Omega," there is a specific message that she has for people in Malawi-a message she believes will redefine many people's lives and bring them closer to God.

"Ministering hope, love, joy and worshipping God is what gives me fulfillment," Susan told Nyasa Times.

She adds that the song takes her back to the time when she lost all the confidence due to circumstances surrounding her, constantly reminding her that everything is possible with God and determination.

Susan says she has used her past experience to minister to others about the hope she had the moment she discovered that she needed God to help her achieve her dream.

"I want people to know God is with them throughout the journey of life. There was a time when I lost hope in pursuant of my art but I realised if God gave it to me, it meant he was going to accomplish it," she said.

After releasing her first single, Susan is planning to release her second song, "more than a miracle" on 31st December, 2019

Susan is appreciative of the support she gets from her loving and prayerful husband, Prophet Sanders Kumwenda, who, she believes, is also a source of her motivation.

She also thanks God for what she says is an an amazing start with the support of the likes of Paul Kachala, Mista Gray, Esther Chitheka Lewis, Kelvin sings, Mastol, Saxess, 360 visuals and her family.

Susan then reminds her fellow gospel artists to let music be a service to God.