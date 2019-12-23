Nigeria: 'Hate Speech Bill' Sponsor Says Nigerians Rallying Behind the Bill

22 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who sponsored the "hate speech" legislation says Nigerians have begun to rally strongly behind the bill.

"I can tell you that the bill is receiving strong support from Nigerians across the country," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"Notable personalities across various professions are beginning to speak out in support of the bill in the media. This is not to leave out some members of the Academia that are rallying support for the bill's passage by the National Assembly."

He said that passage of the Bill will address all issues of discrimination associated with religious and ethnic persecution in the country.

The lawmaker observed that Nigeria is faced with impending sanctions following its inclusion on the 'special watchlist' of the United States Government over high cases of religious and ethnic persecution.

Senator Sabi said the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had announced Nigeria's inclusion into the religion violations list.

He also quoted the 2018 report of the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), recommended Nigeria's designation as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) given the high cases of violence and discrimination recorded on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

"The report indicted the Federal and State Governments of doing nothing to bring the situation under control.

"The Nigerian Governments, at the national and state levels, continued to tolerate violence and discrimination on the basis of religion or belief, and suppressed the freedom to manifest religion or belief," the report said.

Sabi added that the recent events have vindicated the introduction of the Hate Speech bill and expressed full confidence that Nigerians would come out massively to support it when the time is right.

He said, "Like I have always state, only those who are against the unity of Nigeria will oppose the bill by hiding under guise of protecting 'Free Speech'.

"The Hate Speech Bill targets acts of discrimination and absolutely not Freedom of Speech as those with sinister motives who are opposed to the bill are trying to mislead Nigerians into believing.

"Before Nigeria is consumed by religious and ethnic violence, we must all rise to save the country from people using hate speech for personal gains."

