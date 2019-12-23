Nigeria: $1.3b Malabu Scandal - Adoke Quizzed for 2 Hours, Amidst Body Pains

22 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, appeared to have taken ill barely three days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to Vanguard that as part of the efforts by the anti-graft agency to conclude the interrogation of the former Justice Minister and charge him to court within the 14 days granted by an FCT High Court, the operatives took him on sundry issues relating to the Malabu oil deal.

Adoke is reported to have cooperated with his interrogators who grilled him from 1Pm to 3pm on Sunday and then allowed him some rest since he appeared to be showing signs of weakness and pains during the interrogation.

Adoke, who appeared to be in pains as he arrived the country on Wednesday, made use of nose mask and appeared weak as he was being driven away in an EFCC bus enroute his detention cell at Idiagbon House Formella Street, Wuse 2.

The source said: "The former AGF cooperated with us for the duration of the interrogation although he was coughing intermittently and we had shift the questioning to another day.

"There are a number of issues which he must give answers to beyond the Malabu oil deal because our records show that he recommended many controversial issues to former President Jonathan for approval and implementation while he actually signed many by himself.

"We need him to clarify these issues and justify his action in addition to explaining to us why only the sum of $1.3 billion was paid by the oil firms in respect of the Malabu deal whereas nothing is mentioned regarding the heavy tax that the entities were bound by law to pay to Nigeria," the source said.

It will be recalled Adoke had arrived Nigeria last week and was taken away from the airport to EFCC facility by its operatives.

But the development is said to have irked Adoke's lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, who insists that his client was wrongly taken into custody, having returned voluntarily from the United Arab Emirate to prove his innocence in the case of abuse of office, conspiracy and money laundering being pressed against him by the EFCC.

Ozekhome's contention is that having had his warrant of arrest quashed by an FCT High Court, Interpol had no basis to arrest and detain him in Dubai for over a month before he volunteered to return home to challenge his traducers.

A source close to the lawyer indicated last night that he would approach the court this week to ask for bail for the former minister despite the 14 days already granted EFCC to detain him.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.