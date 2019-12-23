Southern Africa: A Nobel Pursuit

opinion

Could South African-born Michael Thackeray yet win a Nobel Prize for Chemistry?

It's that time of the year again. Presents under pine trees, and prizes in Oslo. The present we want from Eskom is less battery. Back in Oslo, the Nobel Prize for Chemistry went to the trio of John Goodenough (UK-US), Stanley Whittington (US) and Akira Yoshino (Japan), who pioneered lithium-ion battery technology. This technology underpins the mobile revolution, electric vehicles, and energy storage. Give us wind and battery farms, and we shall have energy security.

Among those who contributed to the evolution of the lithium-ion battery was South African-born Michael Thackeray, who had been a post-doc student of Goodenough at Oxford. Thackeray was duly acknowledged in the Nobel Prize acceptance speech that another of Goodenough's former post-doc students delivered on his behalf.

Three years earlier, Goodenough's peers, Thackeray included, marked the 25th anniversary of the invention of the battery, and took time out to regret the failure to recognize Goodenough as a Nobel Laureate. Recognition came late and just in time: Goodenough is 97 years old; his two Nobel peers are both in their 70s.

At the heart of the interdisciplinary work that created today's lithium-ion battery is...