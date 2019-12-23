South Africa: A Country As Unequal As South Africa Will Struggle to Sustain Democracy

opinion

We will either seek the construction of a non-racial society based on a democratic idea of what it means to be South African or we will have no democracy.

Recently, Prof Adam Habib put his finger on the disturbing rise of populist anti-democratic politics that eschew non-racialism, accountability and transparency, three central features of the constitutional scheme. In this, South Africa is not alone: the rise of Bolsanaro in Brazil, Orban in Hungary, Erdogan in Turkey, Johnson in Britain, Modi in India and Trump in the United States illustrates the widespread dominance of reactionary politics in which each leader is elected without the slightest regard for constitutional guardrails and each of them with project of their own based upon the creation of the dichotomy of the volk vs the outsiders.

At present this country is distinguishable in that it is led by a constitutionalist. But, as Prof Habib has pointed out, the path to securing a constitutional democracy faces a number of obstacles including the politics of the EFF, the substantial grouping within the ruling party which remains committed to state capture, the challenges posed to democracy by way of the exploitation of social media and the concomitant inability of...