Kenya: KCB Break the Bank for Malkia Strikers Stars Chumba, Wisa

23 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenya Commercial Bank women's volleyball team has once again raided local rivals for top stars in the transfer market.

KCB have roped in Malkia Strikers middle blocker Edith Wisa from Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions Kenya Prisons as well as Africa's best attacker Sharon Chepchumba from Kenya Pipeline with eyes on the next year's African Clubs Championship.

The two signed three-year contracts with an option of extension worth Sh250,000 per month, Nation Sport understands.

The bankers finished second in the play-offs last month and will return to the clubs championship next year where they will be keen to improve on their rankings having finished a disappointing ninth place earlier this year in Egypt.

STAR-STUDDED SIDE

Wisa and Chepchumba will join national team trio of hard-hitting attacker Leonida Kasaya, left handed Violet Makuto and Noel Murambi who switched allegiance from Pipeline to KCB earlier this year.

KCB had also poached Jemima Siangu, Truphosa Samoei and Christine Njambi from the Pipeline, alongside coach Japheth Munala.

The soft-spoken middle blocker Wisa confirmed the development saying it was not an easy decision.

"I joined Prisons in 2013 straight from Lugulu Girls and it has been my home since then. I want to thank the technical bench and the players for the chance they gave me. As I move to the other side, I still hold Prisons in high regard and I can only wish them all the best going forward and who knows, maybe our paths might cross in future," said the 25-year-old, who is an undergraduate student at the Mount Kenya University.

"I have been at Prisons for quite some time and it reaches a time as a player you want to grow and face new challenges and I believe KCB will offer me that. But in the end of it all, I want to be better."

Chepchumba has been on a roll since moving from Prisons to Pipeline at the end of 2018.

The Kwanthanze Secondary School alumni's move to the bankers was in the offing after she reportedly refused to sign a contract extension with Pipeline last week.

A source close to Chepchumba said the offer KCB tabled was irresistible.

At the same time, KCB are said to have reached out to national team and Pipeline libero, Aggripina Kundu alongside upcoming setter Esther Mutinda and fast-rising middle blocker Gladys Ekaru all from Pipeline but the trio turned down the offer.

BIO

Name: Edith Wisa

Age: 25

Position: Middle blocker

Clubs (Kenya prisons from 2013-2019) now KCB

Height: 1.84 m (6 ft 0 in)

Weight: 72 kg

Name: Sharon Chepchumba

Age: 21

Position: Left/right attacker

Clubs: Kenya Prisons (2018), Kenya Pipeline (2019) now KCB

Height: 1.83 m (6 ft 0)

Weight: 82 kg

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.