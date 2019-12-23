Kenya: Spare a Thought for Families of Gor's Departed Sons

23 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
column By Tom Osanjo

Gor Mahia fans are in a state of mourning.

In the week that the club lost of one of its greatest players of the past Steve Yongo, we were hit with shocking news that one of the club's ardent followers, Erastus Aduda, had passed on.

For those (and they are very few) who do not know Aduda, he was the bespectacled dreadlocked, humble man who never missed a Gor Mahia game either in Nairobi or away.

His other name was simply Psalm 23 which says the Lord is my shepherd I shall not want.

He follows so many other Gor Mahia fans who have left us. The list is so long, from Majimbo in the 1980s, Ong'ondo, Okumu Osoti, Dipsy Odipo, Odu Cobra and many others.

But what I'm I driving at here?

Over the years, our beloved club has brought us together. We go out cheering the club, celebrating victory and tearing when defeated and then we go home.

Because of Gor Mahia, we have become one big family. Personally, I can say, I am made great friends who I now value at Gor Mahia matches.

An ardent club fan

Okumu Osoti never shied away from supporting Gor Mahia. Dipsy Odipo was the keeper of the huge Gor Mahia flag that had the writing "We are the Champions" that was hugely visible when the club won its first league title in 2013. Since his death, the flag has disappeared.

Everybody remembers the passing on of Odu Cobra during the Dusit 2 attack. Odu Cobra was a great follower of the club.

One of the most nostalgic photos doing rounds in social media is of Aduda and Cobra greeting each other. As fate would have it, they both passed on this year.

All these fans have left an indelible mark at the club. The list can go as far as Timbuktu.

But one thing remains, we are a Gor Mahia family and we must come together to support the families of our departed comrades.

I am appealing to all members of the Green Army to rally behind Aduda's family.

As the former Secretary General George Bwana told me, it is in the coming together of the fans that Gor Mahia gets its unique place as the best supported club in this country.

May we never forget all of you!

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved.

