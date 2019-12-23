Kenya: Motorists Urged to Observe Traffic Rules During Christmas

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has urged motorists to be extra careful on the roads during the Christmas and New Year festive season even as the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed traffic officers to arrest excess passengers in public service vehicles.

KeNHA, through its Assistant Director for Corporate Communications Charles Njogu, said many Kenyans are travelling for the holidays and they should keenly follow traffic regulations to avoid accidents.

"I urge all motorists and road users to exercise extra vigilance during the festive period. Every life on our roads counts and must be protected at all costs. Motorists are encouraged to be patient, extra vigilant and courteous to other road users," said Mr Njogu.

CARELESS DRIVING

KeNHA said human error, coupled with careless driving, is the biggest contributor to road accidents.

According to Mr Njogu, drivers can either save or end lives depending on the decisions they make while on the roads. He noted that the festive season comes with an increased number of travellers and so public service vehicles take advantage of this to overload and speed in a bid to increase their profits but in the process endanger people's lives.

"The number of people we lose on our roads especially during the festive season is unacceptable. I urge drivers to exercise a lot of caution and stop speeding and careless driving which is common during the festive season," added Mr Njogu.

OVERLOADING

KeNHA also urged travellers to avoid boarding vehicles which are already full but instead help the police and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in identifying those violating traffic rules to avoid accidents.

Previously, scores of people have died and many others injured in accidents that occur during the festive season - between Christmas and New Year.

KeNHA has joined other bodies including NTSA in advocating for road safety on the roads during the December festive season which is prone to many accidents.

Meanwhile, NTSA jointly with the traffic police, have launched crackdowns on major roads and highways to ensure there is sanity and that motorists do not break traffic rules.

PRIVATE VEHICLES

Also targeted during the crackdowns are private vehicles operating as public service vehicles and unroadworthy vehicles.

NTSA has said unlicensed operators seeking to cash in on the Christmas festivities to ferry commuters without valid documentation, including insurance covers, will be arrested.

"We are going to sustain this campaign beyond the Christmas festivities to ensure only roadworthy PSVs are ferrying passengers," said a senior NTSA official.

NTSA warned the public against boarding unlicensed vehicles, saying they will be arrested and charged in court.

At the same time, IG Mutyambai has directed traffic officers manning roadblocks to arrest excess passengers and allow the rest to proceed with their journeys.

Mr Mutyambai said the move is part of the measures police will take during the festive season to promote sanity on the roads.