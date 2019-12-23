Nigeria: Govt to Prioritise Development of Textile Industry, Says Minister

23 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

Abuja — The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Mariam Katagum has said the federal government will accord high priority to the development of the textile industry in order to move the country from being an importer to exporter of finished products.

She spoke when she received a delegation of foreign investors from China led by the Treasurer of Kano State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Umar Ladiyo Ibrahim in her office.

She said the federal government government would give necessary support to the state government and the Chinese investors towards the development and growth of the textile industry in line with President Buhari Economic Growth Recovery Plan (ERGP) policy.

The minister noted that Kano remained a historic centre for textile, particularly the traditional dying art technology that had existed for several decades.

Earlier, Ibrahim happy had said the purpose of their visit was to seek collaboration with the ministry in the development of the industry.

He explained that the Kano State government, alongside Dantata Group of companies was working assiduously in ensuring that the industry is developed for the diversification of the economy.

