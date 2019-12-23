Nigeria: 876 Victims of Trafficking Rescued in 2019 - NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it rescued 876 human trafficking victims across the country in 2019.

Director General of the agency Dame Julie Okah-Donli, who disclosed this at the end-of-year press briefing in Abuja, stated that a total of 749 cases of sexual abuse, trafficking and other related offences were reported to the agency while 538 persons were arrested in connection with the cases, 23 of them were convicted and 16 cases were won by the agency in the year in review.

On the Sexual Offenders' Register, the DG said Nigerians would have full access by 2020 and would be able to do background checks on the workers they bring in.

"There are two sections in the register which are those who have been convicted and undergoing prosecution which will be opened to the public and the one that is not opened which can be applied for. It is useful for Nigerians to check before they employ houseboys, school teachers and other categories of workers," she added.