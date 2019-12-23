Nigeria: Govt to Facilitate 95% Digital Literacy Skills in Nigeria

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has revealed that Federal Government through the Ministry would facilitate 95% digital literacy skills in the next two years in the country.

He stated this during the 7th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy with the theme "Leveraging the Gains of ICTs in Developing and Implementing A Digital Economy Strategy for Nigeria") held at in Gombe House, Gombe State.

He said, "This cannot be achieved alone by Federal Government, all the states must key-in to see that ICT literacy is provided to its indigenes. This is absolutely necessary for the implementation of digital economy".

Pantami pointed out that, this is why Federal Government is agitating and advocating for all states to ensure basic knowledge of ICT is mandatory from Primary level to Secondary as this would create enabling environment for children to grow up with knowledge of ICT.

The Minister urged the states to work towards changing the perception of their indigenes and residents and make them understand that today ICT is not about socialization and ease of activities but for economic empowerment which the world economists have predicted that the 60% of the world economy will be dominated by digital economy and we do not want to be left behind, he said.