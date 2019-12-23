Nigeria: Malami Denies Receiving U.S. Legislators' Letter On Sowore

23 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday denied receiving a letter on the continued detention of #RevolutionNow co-convener, Omoyele Sowore, from six United States of America (USA) lawmakers.

The minister made the denial in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

He described media reports on the US legislators' letter as inappropriate and inaccurate.

Malami stated that "foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country".

The statement noted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs might be an appropriate Ministry for such a correspondence.

"The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, did not receive such a letter. The Attorney General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such, correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

"It is essential to put on the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN at the close of the work on Friday, December 20, 2019."

Six American legislators, Robert Menendez (senator), Charles Schumer (senator), Cory Booker (senator), Christopher Coons (senator), Bill Pascrell (congressman) and John Gotheirmer (congressman), reportedly wrote Malami expressing concerns about Sowore's rearrest.

"Disturbing videos of the melee in court are circulating, which appear to show armed agents, in court and Mr Sowore being placed in choke hold after which he was re-detained by the DSS, though no new charges have since been filed to justify this re-detention. We understand that his case has since been placed within your purview," their letter read in part.

"Mr. Attorney General, we request that you take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Mr Sowore while he is held in government custody; work to facilitate speedy and fair resolution to the circumstances of his re-detention; and ensure he receives a legally sound and credible trial,"they added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.