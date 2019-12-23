Nigeria: Malami Denies Receiving U.S. Legislators' Letter On Sowore

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday denied receiving a letter on the continued detention of #RevolutionNow co-convener, Omoyele Sowore, from six United States of America (USA) lawmakers.

The minister made the denial in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

He described media reports on the US legislators' letter as inappropriate and inaccurate.

Malami stated that "foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country".

The statement noted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs might be an appropriate Ministry for such a correspondence.

"The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, did not receive such a letter. The Attorney General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such, correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

"It is essential to put on the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN at the close of the work on Friday, December 20, 2019."

Six American legislators, Robert Menendez (senator), Charles Schumer (senator), Cory Booker (senator), Christopher Coons (senator), Bill Pascrell (congressman) and John Gotheirmer (congressman), reportedly wrote Malami expressing concerns about Sowore's rearrest.

"Disturbing videos of the melee in court are circulating, which appear to show armed agents, in court and Mr Sowore being placed in choke hold after which he was re-detained by the DSS, though no new charges have since been filed to justify this re-detention. We understand that his case has since been placed within your purview," their letter read in part.

"Mr. Attorney General, we request that you take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Mr Sowore while he is held in government custody; work to facilitate speedy and fair resolution to the circumstances of his re-detention; and ensure he receives a legally sound and credible trial,"they added.