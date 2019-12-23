Nigeria: UniAbuja Expels 100 Students for Examination Malpractices

23 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

Abuja — The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has expelled no fewer than 100 students for indulging in examination malpractices, noting that the breakdown showed 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students.

The university said yesterday that five undergraduate students were rusticated for one academic session, three others rusticated for a semester, while three others had no case and were acquitted.

The decision to expel the students was reached at the 174th Regular Meeting of the Senate of the institution on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, where it considered the report and recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee.

The university's Head of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, in a statement said the university's Senate, after due diligence, approved the expulsion and rustication of the students.

"Among the undergraduate students expelled, 27 were in 400 Level; 19 in 300 Level, 16 in 200 Level, two students in 100 Level, while five others were in their 5th, 6th, and 7th sessions.

"The breakdown also shows that 47 of the expelled students were from Faculty of Science, 23 from Faculty of Management Sciences, 20 from Faculty of Social Sciences, while 10 others cut across various Faculties.

