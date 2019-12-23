Nigeria: Ibadan-Kano Rail Project to Begin First Quarter 2020, Says Govt

23 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — The federal government at the weekend said in Ibadan, Oyo state, that the construction of the Ibadan-Kano rail project will kick off by first quarters of year 2020.

This is even as it commended the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) for completing the 156 kilometer track from Lagos to Ibadan.

The minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, while speaking to journalists, on the sidelines of the December inspection of the project, hinted that the Chinese are fixated on completion of work by April, noting that government was pushing them back to work starting from January 6,

According to him, "the excuses they are giving now is that most of their workers have gone on Christmas break.

I quite disagree with the speed of work at the stations, but they have tried with the tracks, this is the first time that we are taking ride from Lagos to Ibadan major station.

"We should commend them that they have been able to get to the 156km the remaining 2km is not part of the contract, because the contract states 156km."

He said: "Although am not quite happy with their pace of work, but they have said they have a time line which is for the minor stations to be ready by February and major stations would be ready by April which means you can commission by April or you force them to speed up and that will be be before February.

He added, "they have done well in track laying and construction of stations. Well I have told them to source for their materials locally things like doors windows can be bought in Nigeria, we are encouraging them to use our materials from Nigeria so that our industry can grow

"What you see in Kajola station is the trial run of our local content including the tiles, windows and doors, if they meet the standard we are looking for, we will then recommend that all other station use local materials."

Speaking further, Amaechi revealed that the project is expected to be ready by April. Adding: "by first quarter next year we would have moved to Ibadan Kano.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.