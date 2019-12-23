Nigeria: Rohr Keeps Hope On Awaziem, Ekong, Omeruo to Hold Super Eagles Back

23 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

With Fikayo Tomori of Chelsea FC out of reach, Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, is not keen on scouting defenders for the national team ahead of busy qualifying round of matches next year.

According to Owngoalnigeria.com, the coach presently has the quartet of William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem as his options in central defence and he is satisfied with them as they are all regulars for their respective teams.

He believes they are the best option available for now hence the need to concentrate on making them work together in tandem instead of looking for other players to swell the number.

However in defence, the Franco-German gaffer is still on the look out for a a left back or right full back to compliment the options available to him.

To that extent the duo of Chima Okoroji who is on loan to second division German side Jahn Regensburg from Freiburg has been scouted as option at left back.

Dutch-Nigerian right back Kingsley Ehizibue of German side Cologne has also been watched closely as part of the plans to have more options to the duo of Ola Aina and Jamilu Collins who are the first choice option at full back.

Read the original article on This Day.

