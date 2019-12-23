Uganda: Museveni Picks Two LDUs to Join His Elite Guards

Nakaseke — President Museveni has appointed two Local Defence Unit (LDU) guards to be part of the elite Special Forces Command.

Ms Justine Namukirima from Pallisa District and Mr Moris Abel Okello from Layibi Village in Gulu District caught the eye of the President after excelling in the combat demonstration exercise at the pass out of 6,376 LDUs on Saturday at the Kaweweta Recruit Training School in Nakaseke District.

"These two will become my personal guards. Your performance is good. You have 15 target shots, which is very good. You are now joining my personal guards," Mr Museveni told the duo before directing his security team to take the LDU's personal details.

The President said the recruitment and training for the LDUs is a big achievement at the time of increasing criminality.

"The LDU force is just part of the therapy that we have applied and with this new force, we are a big step ahead. These people you call villagers are not villagers but a good force that will do the designated work," he said.

Mr Museveni said the group's level of education is good for the start. "Of course we still have the problem of manpower and the potential to take on more as we recruit. When you want 6,000, about 100,000 will turn up. We cannot take on the big number. But this is a good beginning. I have been briefed by the commanders that we have more than 1,000 who have Advanced Level certificates and diplomas. So this is a good force," he said.

Warning to LDUs

The President also warned the LDUs against indiscipline and reckless lifestyle.

"To our LDUs, this is just an introduction of the training. You need more training and be able to improve on what you have. Of course you also need to protect your respective lives by remaining healthy. You should not take alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana that will only endanger your lives," he advised.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, said the LDUs will undergo a series of other trainings.

"We are now conducting trainings for young officers to ensure that our capacity is developed to full potential. We need more of the instructors, field craft and survival in the battle field in line with the UPDF ideology as you advised. We are also working on the numbers," he said.