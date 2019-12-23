Zimbabwe: As MDC Slams Polad Politicians for Visiting ED Farm

23 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC has come out guns blazing after leaders of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) travelled to the Midlands town of Kwekwe and met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his farm.

MDC national spokesperson, Daniel Molokole said the visit to Mnangagwa's Sherwood Farm confirmed its long held suspicions that POLAD was an extension of Zanu PF.

POLAD is a loose grouping of 2018 presidential candidates formed by Mnangagwa last year as pressure mounted on the under-fire national leader to close ranks with his political rivals with hopes to end the country's myriad crises.

MDC leader and losing candidate in last year's election, Nelson Chamisa decided not to be part of the platform. He is also challenging the results of the presidential election claiming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the plebiscite on behalf of Mnangagwa.

"The holding of the event at ED's (Mnangagwa) farm and outside government spaces, emphasises the fact that the MDC has always raised concerning that the grouping is compromised," Molokele told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview Sunday.

He said the MDC had long viewed POLAD as an extension of Mnangagwa's political office and its members were nothing but Zanu PF activists.

"As you may be aware, one of them recently joined Zanu PF and not only that but Zanu PF leadership boasted that more of them would be joining Zanu PF. So we can't be part of a patronage system," the MDC official said.

Brian Mteki who contested as an independent presidential candidate recently joined Zanu PF saying the 'new dispensation' under President Mnangagwa had reformed compared to the previous regime of the late President Robert Mugabe.

"For the MDC, it's like there is no difference between POLAD and Zanu PF. After the visit to Mnangagwa's farm, the MDC feels vindicated after we decided to boycott POLAD," Molokele added.

"What we really need in the country is a much more broader all-inclusive platform for national dialogue that is not convened by Zanu PF or by ED's delegates but where ED is one of the stakeholders, not a convener."

"And we want someone who is a neutral convener, a neutral facilitator, preferably someone international to increase the impartiality and neutrality of the process."

According to Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, POLAD members requested for a meeting with Mnangagwa at his Kwekwe farm where the environment was 'relaxed'.

"It was POLAD members who requested for a meeting in a relaxed environment. So there will be around one and a half hours of business and there will be a tour of the farm," Charamba had said earlier.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.