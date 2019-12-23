South Africa: King Dalindyebo Released From Prison

23 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man, his spokesperson Mthunzi Ngonyama has told News24.

Dalindyebo was released on Monday morning.

He was imprisoned from December 2015 after the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced him to 15 years in jail for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, one of culpable homicide and one of defeating the ends of justice.

The Supreme Court of Appeal reduced the sentence by three years.

His release comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Monday that he had been granted a special remission of sentence, which is usually granted to specific categories of sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees.

Ramaphosa did not mention names, but made the announcement while delivering a Reconciliation Day address in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

The remission meant 12 months of Dalindyebo's sentence was reduced.

Ngonyama told News24 the king appreciated efforts all traditional and religious leaders put in for his release.

"He is now with his family. He appreciates everyone who has played a role on his release, by way of sending petitions calling for [his] release, holding prayers and marching to government leaders' offices. As for now, he is spending time with his family. He would love to be given space. When the time is right, he will himself pronounce. The issue of presidential pardon will be discussed at some stage," he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

