South Africa: Police Swoop in On Cape Town's Wanted Criminals

22 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Mirah Langer

More than 300 people were arrested in the Nyanga cluster in Cape Town last week for crimes ranging from drug possession to murder, rape, child neglect and robberies, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Fifteen people wanted for murder, nine for rape and 16 for assault were caught by police in areas including Bishop Lavis, Elsies River, Gugulethu, Manenberg, Nyanga, Philippi East and Samora Machel.

"Suspects were arrested during vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches, foot patrols conducted in informal settlement areas as well as during tracing operations," said Captain FC Van Wyk in a statement.

Suspects for other crimes including attempted murder, child neglect, intimidation, domestic violence and various robberies were also arrested between December 16 and December 21.

The majority of those arrested were nabbed in relation to the possession of drugs. A total of 136 people were charged with this crime.

Police also seized a number of drugs including 120 mandrax tablets, 90 units of tik, 20 units of unga, heroin and large quantities of dagga.

Illegal firearms and dangerous weapons were also found. Stolen property such as cellular telephones and televisions were confiscated, as were 477 counterfeit CDs.

"The forces are also commended for ensuring that they continuously squeeze the space for criminals in each and every corner of the Nyanga cluster," said Van Wyk.

