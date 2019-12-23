South Africa: Girl, 6, Drowns in Richards Bay

22 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sheldon Morais

A six-year-old girl was declared dead at scene after she drowned in Richards Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the Bay Hall area.

The NSRI said the Richards Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning.

Police and Alkastrand Surf Lifesaving life guards also responded to the call for help.

The child was "unresponsive" when she was found by a woman on a surfboard, the institute said in a statement.

NSRI medics worked to resuscitate the girl through extensive CPR efforts.

Despite this, she later died at the scene.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.