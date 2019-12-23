South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Hefty Sentences Handed to Rape and Robbery Accused

press release

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to two accused by the Ga-Rankuwa Regional court on Thursday, 19 December 2019.

Ezekiel Mogoboya (29) and Victor Modiko (29) were each found guilty on two counts of rape and sentenced to two life terms imprisonment on each count. The accused were further sentenced to five years imprisonment for each of the two counts of robbery. The sentencing stems from an incident which took place in January 2015 in Mothutlung.

It was reported at the time of the incident that two women, aged 31 and 32 were hitch-hiking from Kwazulu-Natal on the way to Haartebeespoortdam when the accused offered them a lift. Along the way, the accused drove with the pair to the graveyard in Mothutlung. The accused ultimately took turns raping the women at knifepoint, then robbed them of their cellular phones and clothes.

Preliminary investigation which was conducted, led to the apprehension of both accused in February 2016 at Extension 1, Mothotlung. They were positively linked with the incident through pointing out and DNA tests. The names of the accused will be recorded in the Sexual Offenders Register.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane reiterated the SAPS commitment to fight crimes committed against women and children. She said that defending the vulnerable will always remain a priority for the men and women in blue. She also lauded the investigating Officer, Detective Constable Jason Mokhine for the sterling job in ensuring that the pair languish in jail.