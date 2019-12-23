South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Hefty Sentences Handed to Rape and Robbery Accused

22 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to two accused by the Ga-Rankuwa Regional court on Thursday, 19 December 2019.

Ezekiel Mogoboya (29) and Victor Modiko (29) were each found guilty on two counts of rape and sentenced to two life terms imprisonment on each count. The accused were further sentenced to five years imprisonment for each of the two counts of robbery. The sentencing stems from an incident which took place in January 2015 in Mothutlung.

It was reported at the time of the incident that two women, aged 31 and 32 were hitch-hiking from Kwazulu-Natal on the way to Haartebeespoortdam when the accused offered them a lift. Along the way, the accused drove with the pair to the graveyard in Mothutlung. The accused ultimately took turns raping the women at knifepoint, then robbed them of their cellular phones and clothes.

Preliminary investigation which was conducted, led to the apprehension of both accused in February 2016 at Extension 1, Mothotlung. They were positively linked with the incident through pointing out and DNA tests. The names of the accused will be recorded in the Sexual Offenders Register.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane reiterated the SAPS commitment to fight crimes committed against women and children. She said that defending the vulnerable will always remain a priority for the men and women in blue. She also lauded the investigating Officer, Detective Constable Jason Mokhine for the sterling job in ensuring that the pair languish in jail.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.