Nigeria: NNPC Recorded Over 50% Increase in September's Crude Export

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced crude oil and gas export sale of $355.9 million in September 2019, indicating a significant increase of 52.8 per cent, compared to the August 2019 figure of $232.9 million.

This is contained in a report by the corporation's Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Samson Makoji, on Monday.

The report is titled: "The NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) which bears the September 2019 crude oil and gas export sales information is the 50th edition in the series which debuted in 2015."

Breakdown

A breakdown of the figures indicated that crude oil export sales contributed $268 million (75.3 per cent) of the dollar transactions, compared with $150.7 million in the previous month while the export gas sales amounted to $88 million in the month.

The September 2018 to September 2019 Crude Oil and Gas transactions indicated that crude oil & gas worth $5.6 billion was exported.

The streak of positive results which has largely characterised the operations of the corporation was sustained with the posting of a trading surplus of ₦8.6 billion recorded in the month under review.

The report indicated a significant increase of 65 per cent compared to the ₦5.2 billion surplus posted in August 2019.

In turn, the August figure of ₦5.2 billion surpassed the ₦4.3 billion surplus posted in the previous month of July 2019, reflecting an increase of 22 per cent, according to the September edition of the report.

The improved surplus posted in the Upstream and Downstream Sector transactions of NNPC's subsidiary companies, Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), and Duke Oil Incorporated, "explained the significant increase of 65 per cent in the September trading of corporation", the report said.

The MFOR noted that the percentage increase in the performances of these NNPC subsidiaries cushioned the September sharp decline in the results posted by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) as compared with the company's posting in August, 2019.

Other details

The report said that in the Gas Sector, 235.1 billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in September 2019, translating to an average daily production of 7,837.42 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).

For the period September 2018 to September 2019, a total of 3,106.80 BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,941.69mmscfd during the period.

Period-to-date Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 69.43 per cent, 21.14 per cent and 9.43 per cent respectively to the total national gas production, according to the report.

In terms of natural gas off take, commercialization & utilization, out of the 235.12BCF of gas supplied in September 2019, 135.63BCF of gas was commercialised, consisting of 32.25BCF and 103.38BCF for the domestic and export market respectively.

This translates to a total supply of 1,074.86mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,446.02mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month under review, implying that 57.68 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 42.32 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

In the downstream sector, the report said a total of 186 pipeline points were vandalized, representing an increase of 18 per cent from the 158 points breached in August 2019. Out of the vandalized points, 30 failed to be welded while none was ruptured. Aba-Enugu axis accounted for 77 per cent of the breaks, while PHC-Aba, ATC-Mosimi and other routes accounted for 8 per cent each.

To eliminate the menace, the report informed that NNPC in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate the scourge through collaboration and sustained dialogue.