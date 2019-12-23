South Africa: Police Requesting Public's Assistance in Locating a Missing Teen

22 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani have launched a search operation following the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl, Nompie Endzani Mkansi from Maswanganyi Village in the Giyani policing precinct.

This follows after she reportedly left home on Monday, 02 December 2019, without informing anyone where she was going. The missing teenager is a grade eight (08) learner at Giyani High School and there is no information about the clothes she was wearing at the time when she left.

A Police search operation was conducted at relatives and friends without success.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist to locate her to urgently contact Captain Makhubela on 082 72 90327 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.