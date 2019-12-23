South Africa: Police Requesting Public's Assistance in Locating a Missing Teen

press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani have launched a search operation following the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl, Nompie Endzani Mkansi from Maswanganyi Village in the Giyani policing precinct.

This follows after she reportedly left home on Monday, 02 December 2019, without informing anyone where she was going. The missing teenager is a grade eight (08) learner at Giyani High School and there is no information about the clothes she was wearing at the time when she left.

A Police search operation was conducted at relatives and friends without success.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist to locate her to urgently contact Captain Makhubela on 082 72 90327 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.