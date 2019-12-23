Nigeria: Falode Commends Sports Minister On Adoption Campaign

23 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has commended the initiatives of the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, which she said would help the further development of sports in the country.

"The Minister who was the special guest of honour at the final of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4, promised to help the women's league develop further by ensuring quality sponsorships that would take the gender game to the next level."

She added that, the 'Adopt Campaign' initiative which the Minister brought to fore last week, has started yielding positive results, with the adoption of some elite Nigerian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"The adoption of the rehabilitation and renovations of the two biggest national stadia in Nigeria by two private individuals was monumental and a great achievement by the Sports Minister. The adoption saw billionaire businessmen, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Kessington Adebutu, adopted the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja and the National Stadium, Surulere, respectively."

Falode, who is a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation showered encomiums on the Youth and Sports Development Minister for his achievements thus far in sports development.

She told journalists in Lagos at the weekend, that: "No doubt, It is a laudable initiative, if you ask me. In my history of being a sports person, I have not seen this kind of initiative. She admitted

"I love his drive, his passion and initiative in the area of sports development. I so much love what he has been putting together in the adopt campaign initiative.

"I have seen him in a number of sports events especially youth events, that shows he is ready to take our sports to the next level. I think he has a blue print before he came on board and that has given him the edge over his predecessors. Aisha said

The Nigerian Sports Amazon urged sports lover in the country to pray for the Minister to do more, and called on all well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders to support the Sports Minister's bold initiative, ideas and vision to move the country's sports to the next level.

"The Sports Minister is in the right direction, he is on the right path, all I want to do is pray to God to continue to bestow on him, the wisdom, knowledge and strength to achieve great results for Nigerian sports."

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

