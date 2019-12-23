South Africa: Suspect Busted With Drugs

press release

Efforts to rid communities of the illegal drug trade paid off this morning at about 00:20 when members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 42-year-old suspect for being in possession of 33 mandrax tablets, 41 packets of tik and an undisclosed amount of cash. The estimated street value of the drugs are yet to be determined.

The members were busy with stop and search operations in the Village Heights informal settlement when they came across the suspect and searched him. They found in his possession an assortment of drugs and cash. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019