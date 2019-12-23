South Africa: Suspect Busted With Drugs

22 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Efforts to rid communities of the illegal drug trade paid off this morning at about 00:20 when members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 42-year-old suspect for being in possession of 33 mandrax tablets, 41 packets of tik and an undisclosed amount of cash. The estimated street value of the drugs are yet to be determined.

The members were busy with stop and search operations in the Village Heights informal settlement when they came across the suspect and searched him. They found in his possession an assortment of drugs and cash. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.