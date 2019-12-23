South Africa: Misleading Whatsapp Voice Note About Allegations of Robbing of Unsuspecting Motorists in Lichtenburg

press release

South African Police Service (SAPS) in North West Province noted with concern a misleading voice note which is being circulated through WhatsApp. The speaker indicates in the message that there is a group of unknown suspects in Lichtenburg and the vicinity who are alleged to be stopping and robbing unsuspecting motorists of their valuables and vehicles under the pretext of being police officers.

While we constantly warn and / or tip the public about criminal activities as a precautionary measure, neither cases were reported regarding the alleged incidents nor confirmation made by a member of SAPS stationed in Lichtenburg as purported in the message.

We would like to urge members of the community to ignore the voice note because it is false and causes unnecessary panic. Furthermore, members of the community are requested to report any criminal activity to the police for investigation. Anonymous tip-off can also be made through MYSAPS APP.

Police in the province reiterate that they will continue through Safer Festive Season Operations to ensure community safety.