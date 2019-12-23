South Africa: Nyanga Cluster Apprehends More Than 300 Suspect in the Policing Precint

press release

Continuous efforts, diligence and determination to deal with the scourge of crime in the Nyanga Cluster Policing precinct is gaining momentum especially with the Safer Festive Season upon us. Police actions have led to the confiscation of illegal firearms, drugs and the arrest of more than 300 suspects. The arrests were made from Monday, 16 December 2019 to Saturday, 21 December 2019 during integrated operations conducted within the Cluster Stations comprising of Bishop Lavis, Elsies River, Gugulethu, Manenberg, Nyanga, Philippi East and Samora Machel.

Some suspects were arrested during vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches and foot patrols conducted in informal settlement areas as well as during tracing operations or as crimes were committed.

A total of one hundred and thirty six (136) suspects were apprehended for the possession of drugs, 15 arrested for different cases of murder, nine for rape, 13 were wanted suspects, 16 for assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, others were arrested for an array of crimes including possession of hijacked and stolen vehicles, attempted murder, child neglect, intimidation, malicious damage to property and domestic violence, dealing in liquor without licences, possession of dangerous weapons, robberies, damage to infrastructure, house breaking and theft, possession of counterfeit goods, stolen cables and several other offences.

Four illegal firearms, three imitation firearms and 66 various assorted rounds of ammunition were recovered. Five suspects were apprehended for the possession of illegal and prohibited firearms. More than 120 mandrax tablets were confiscated including 90 units of tik, 20 units of whoonga, heroin, a substantial amount of dagga, cables, cellphones, TV, dangerous weapons and 477 counterfeit CDs.

Most suspects are expected to appear in the various Magistrate's Courts on Monday, 23 December 2019 facing various charges.

The members were applauded for their vigilance and determination in bringing to book those who commit serious and violent crimes that destroy the fabric of society. The forces are also commended for ensuring that they continuously squeeze the space for criminals in each and every corner of the Nyanga cluster.