South Africa: Father Charged With Murder of Missing Son in Kuilsriver and Five Year Old Killed in Lavender Hill

Detectives have charged a 59-year-old father with the murder of his son on Saturday afternoon, 21 December 2019. The suspect was reported missing with his 12-year-old son in Kuilsriver, Cape Town on 30 November 2019. As part of the police investigation into their disappearance, pictures and details were subsequently circulated in a bid to locate their whereabouts. Police in Van Rhynsdorp, a small town on the West Coast recognised the father from circulated photographs of the two. He was taken in, transported to Cape Town. Yesterday afternoon he confessed to killing his son and pointed where the body was buried. Detectives with support from other crime scene experts retrieved the decomposed body near a canal in Soneike, Kuilsriver on Saturday afternoon.

DNA tests to determine whether the body is indeed that of the 12-year-old missing boy will be conducted soon.

The father, a Namibian national is in custody and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile Anti-Gang Unit detectives and Steenberg police are pursuing specific leads following an incident where a five-year-old boy was shot dead in Drury Court, Lavender Hill on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that a 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded in the same incident. He was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Deployments in the area have been intensified in an effort to restore calm and safety.