South Africa: Father Charged With Murder of Missing Son in Kuilsriver and Five Year Old Killed in Lavender Hill

22 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives have charged a 59-year-old father with the murder of his son on Saturday afternoon, 21 December 2019. The suspect was reported missing with his 12-year-old son in Kuilsriver, Cape Town on 30 November 2019. As part of the police investigation into their disappearance, pictures and details were subsequently circulated in a bid to locate their whereabouts. Police in Van Rhynsdorp, a small town on the West Coast recognised the father from circulated photographs of the two. He was taken in, transported to Cape Town. Yesterday afternoon he confessed to killing his son and pointed where the body was buried. Detectives with support from other crime scene experts retrieved the decomposed body near a canal in Soneike, Kuilsriver on Saturday afternoon.

DNA tests to determine whether the body is indeed that of the 12-year-old missing boy will be conducted soon.

The father, a Namibian national is in custody and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile Anti-Gang Unit detectives and Steenberg police are pursuing specific leads following an incident where a five-year-old boy was shot dead in Drury Court, Lavender Hill on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that a 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded in the same incident. He was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Deployments in the area have been intensified in an effort to restore calm and safety.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.