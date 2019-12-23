South Africa: Several Suspects Arrested in Mitchells Plain On Charges of Possession of Drugs and Possession of Imitation Firearms

press release

Our mission to fight against the endemic scourge of gang violence and to remove unlicensed firearms, ammunition as well as drugs from the communities continues to yield positive outcomes. Members attached to Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit arrested several suspects in two days for possession of drugs and possession of imitation firearms and ammunition.

On Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 21:00 the members were conducting crime prevention patrols in 4th Avenue, Lost City, Tafelsig when they stopped and searched a suspicious male and found 120 mandrax tablets in his possession. They arrested the 22-year-old male on a charge of unlawful possession of mandrax.

On Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 23:40 the members were busy with crime prevention patrols in Lysander Street, Rocklands. When they stopped and searched a suspicious male. When they searched the suspect, they found an imitation firearm and three rounds of ammunition in his possession. A 22-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of imitation firearm and ammunition.

On Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 02:00 the members were busy with crime prevention patrols in Rolbal Street, Beacon Valley, when they stopped and searched a suspicious male and found a silver and brown imitation firearm in his possession. A 51-year-old male was arrested and faces a charge of possession of imitation firearm.

On Thursday, 19 December 2019 at about 16:15 members of Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit were busy with crime prevention patrols in Bietou Street, Eastridge. When they stopped and searched a suspicious male. When police searched the suspect, they found 300 straws containing heroin and a small packet of heroin weighing 18.1 g in his possession. They arrested a 22-year-old male who faces a charge of possession of Tik.

All the arrested suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019 on the mentioned charges.