South Africa: Several Suspects Arrested in Mitchells Plain On Charges of Possession of Drugs and Possession of Imitation Firearms

21 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Our mission to fight against the endemic scourge of gang violence and to remove unlicensed firearms, ammunition as well as drugs from the communities continues to yield positive outcomes. Members attached to Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit arrested several suspects in two days for possession of drugs and possession of imitation firearms and ammunition.

On Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 21:00 the members were conducting crime prevention patrols in 4th Avenue, Lost City, Tafelsig when they stopped and searched a suspicious male and found 120 mandrax tablets in his possession. They arrested the 22-year-old male on a charge of unlawful possession of mandrax.

On Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 23:40 the members were busy with crime prevention patrols in Lysander Street, Rocklands. When they stopped and searched a suspicious male. When they searched the suspect, they found an imitation firearm and three rounds of ammunition in his possession. A 22-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of imitation firearm and ammunition.

On Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 02:00 the members were busy with crime prevention patrols in Rolbal Street, Beacon Valley, when they stopped and searched a suspicious male and found a silver and brown imitation firearm in his possession. A 51-year-old male was arrested and faces a charge of possession of imitation firearm.

On Thursday, 19 December 2019 at about 16:15 members of Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit were busy with crime prevention patrols in Bietou Street, Eastridge. When they stopped and searched a suspicious male. When police searched the suspect, they found 300 straws containing heroin and a small packet of heroin weighing 18.1 g in his possession. They arrested a 22-year-old male who faces a charge of possession of Tik.

All the arrested suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019 on the mentioned charges.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.