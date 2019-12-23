South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Stolen Vehicles in Mitchells Plain

press release

On Saturday, 21 December 2019 at about 09:30 Mitchells Plain SAPS members received a complaint of a vehicle being stripped in Boskloof Street, Tafelsig. Upon arrival at the scene, they saw a vehicle being towed by another.

The members approached the male occupant in a blue Toyota Conquest and when tested it was found to be reported stolen in a Kuilsrivier case. Police arrested a 30-year-old male for possession of suspected stolen vehicle. Further investigation into the second vehicle, a VW Golf, was found to have been reported stolen in an Elsies River case. Members arrested a 37-year-old male for possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were detained and are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019 on the mentioned charges.

In an unrelated matter on Friday, 20 December 2019 at approximately 18:20, Elsies River Crime Prevention members was busy with crime prevention patrols focusing on gang fighting in the area. Whilst patrolling in Epping Forest they heard gun shots in Snaresbrook Street and they responded to the shooting. In the street, members saw two males, both with firearms. The members chased the suspects in Snaresbrook Street. The suspects ran jumping fences and running through houses. As they were running away they dropped the guns in Debden Avenue. The members picked up both guns, both suspects managed to evade arrest. The firearms were found to be two 9mm with no serial numbers, two magazines and each magazine with two rounds of ammunition. An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation,

The members were applauded for good work done as their actions ensured that illegal firearms and ammunition were removed from the streets.