South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Stolen Vehicles in Mitchells Plain

21 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Saturday, 21 December 2019 at about 09:30 Mitchells Plain SAPS members received a complaint of a vehicle being stripped in Boskloof Street, Tafelsig. Upon arrival at the scene, they saw a vehicle being towed by another.

The members approached the male occupant in a blue Toyota Conquest and when tested it was found to be reported stolen in a Kuilsrivier case. Police arrested a 30-year-old male for possession of suspected stolen vehicle. Further investigation into the second vehicle, a VW Golf, was found to have been reported stolen in an Elsies River case. Members arrested a 37-year-old male for possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were detained and are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019 on the mentioned charges.

In an unrelated matter on Friday, 20 December 2019 at approximately 18:20, Elsies River Crime Prevention members was busy with crime prevention patrols focusing on gang fighting in the area. Whilst patrolling in Epping Forest they heard gun shots in Snaresbrook Street and they responded to the shooting. In the street, members saw two males, both with firearms. The members chased the suspects in Snaresbrook Street. The suspects ran jumping fences and running through houses. As they were running away they dropped the guns in Debden Avenue. The members picked up both guns, both suspects managed to evade arrest. The firearms were found to be two 9mm with no serial numbers, two magazines and each magazine with two rounds of ammunition. An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation,

The members were applauded for good work done as their actions ensured that illegal firearms and ammunition were removed from the streets.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.