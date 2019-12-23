South Africa: Police Minister Continued With Safer Festive Season Operation Inspection Tour With Free State As the Fourth Province to Visit

press release

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele arrived on a visit to Free State Province, to support and inspect the SAPS Safer Festive Season operations.

The Minister's visit forms part of the efforts by the South African Police Service to turn the tide against crime 'Zizojika Izinto' this festive season.

The Minister was joined by some of the top management of the South African Police Service, and General Cele has begun his visit by interacting with commuters and travellers at a Road Block which was held on N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo; repeatedly the Minister warned the drivers not to speed while they are on the road and to be patient with other motorists; above all to respect law enforcers. During the time of his visit there already four drivers were arrested for drunken driving and the fifth one was arrested while he was visiting the road block.

While addressing the shoppers at Waterfront Mall; the minister encouraged them to celebrate responsibly and to take care of the money they worked so hard for by spending it wisely. During his address at "Majakathata Taxi Rank where the commuters taking long distance trips commuted from; General Bheki Cele assured them that law enforcement officers will make sure that they are, and feel, safe at all times; as long as they can also play their part and be responsible while travelling. His last stop was at Twin City Mall in Heidedal; where the Minister shared safety tips with the community busy with their shopping. The Minister was accompanied by MEC for Police; Roads and Transport; MEC Sam Mashinini; who issued a stern warning to criminals that their days are numbered; especially those who think they are wiser than other people.

People of Mangaung and greater Bloemfontein were very happy to meet the Minister in person and with police leadership. The young ones were treated with packets of snacks directly from the Minister's hands.