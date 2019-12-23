Nigeria: NCC Records 5.53 Percent Broadband Penetration in 10 Months

The Nigerian Communications Communication, NCC says it recorded 5.53 percent broadband penetration between January - October 2019.

increased Nigeria's broadband penetration from 32.34% (indicating 61,732,130 Nigerians on 3G and 4G networks) to 37.87% between the 10 months period (indicating 72,289,389 on 3G and 4G networks) in the 10 months' period.

The Commission also revealed that the contribution of the telecoms to GDP: For the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter 2019, stood at 10.11% and 11.39% respectively.

These, it said shows an improvement from the 9.19% and 10.43% contribution in the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter of 2018, respectively.

It added that the general ICT contribution to GDP increased from about 10 % last year to 13.8% currently.

On Active mobile voice subscribers, it said the sector recorded increase from 174,012,136 to 180,386,316.

For internet subscription, the figure increased from 114,306,598 to 123,559,596.

On the issue of Mobile Number Portability (MNP), the Commission said 110, 500 numbers were ported between January, 2019 - October 2019 as against 71, 723 subscribers who ported their lines between the same 10-month period in 2018.

This NCC said is due to increased public education and awareness by its head office and its zonal offices, as they intensified awareness on the availability and usage of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) across geo-political zones.

