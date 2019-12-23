South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested On Charges of Robbery With a Firearm in Milnerton

21 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In order to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of community members, police from Milnerton acted immediately to a complaint of robbery whilst busy with crime prevention patrols in their area.

On Saturday, 2019-12-21 at about 01:45 Milnerton SAPS members were busy doing patrols in Milnerton area when they received a complaint of a robbery that took place in an open field in Bosmansdam Road. According to reports, the complainant and his friend were on their way to Summer Greens when two unknown suspects approached them. The one suspect, a female, demanded their cellphones while the male suspect was pointing them with a firearm. His friend managed to escape leaving the complainant alone. He handed his cellphone over to the suspects who then ran away with it. Meanwhile the complainant shouted for help and a passer-by stopped his vehicle and called the police. The members who attended the complaint searched for the suspects and arrested the two suspects, a 29-year-old female and 32-year-old male not too far from where the incident occurred.

Both suspects are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019 on charges of robbery with firearm.

In an unrelated matter, Milnerton Police Officials were doing visible patrol duties when they received information from radio control about a vehicle that was hijacked in Du Noon on Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 20:20. The members immediately followed up the information and spotted the vehicle in Democracy way, Joe Slovo. They pulled it over. It had four occupants inside, three males and one female, all suspects were arrested for possession of stolen vehicle. The female suspect is 21-years-old and the male suspects are between 24 and 26.

All suspects are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2019 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle.

