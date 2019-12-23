Ghana: Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly Provides Accommodation for Chief Executive

In order to return the funds on renting accommodation for every Municipal Chief Executives (MCE) of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), a short sod cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the construction of MCE's bungalow at La in Accra.

Cutting the sod for the commencement of the project, the MCE for the assembly, Rev. Kotey Nikoi, said the facility would be completed within 12 months at an estimate of over GH¢500,000.

Reverend Nikoi said the project was being funded through the assembly's internally generated funds and the assembly's share of the common fund and when completed and furnished, it would be the permanent place to house every MCE rather than looking for renting outside.

"The edifice when completed, would relief the assembly of the problem of looking for accommodation for every MCE and also save the assembly to retain enough funds initially used to rent flats for every MCE for LaDMA for other urgent projects in the municipality" he said.

The MCE hinted that funds have already been given for the contractor to begin work immediately "therefore there should be no delay because I am expecting to commission the project within 12 month from now' he tasked the contractor.

He advised the contractor not to delay but to abide by the agreement for them to handover the project in due time.

Present at the ceremony was Nii Oten Granaky I, Abafum Akutsoy Mantse.

Earlier, the MCE cut sod for the construction of a drain at Nativity in La to curb the frequent destruction of properties in homes around the area whenever it rained.

Rev. Nikoi said, the project, to be done in two phases would include drains constructed at places where there were non to meet already constructed ones and other smaller ones expanded to meet current designs among others.

He stressed that work must start immediately before any unforeseen accident happens during the next rains.