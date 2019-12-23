Ghana: VRCC Holds Council Meeting

Ho — The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) on Wednesday, held its second Regional Coordinating Council Meeting for the year in Ho.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, the Chief Director, Mr Felix B. Chaahaah, stated that the purpose of the meeting was to brief the house on projects and the achievements of the region.

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, addressing the meeting indicated that the Volta Region had witnessed significant achievement across all sectors which had positively impacted the lives of the people.

He said that the security situation in the region was generally peaceful with no threat to lives and property.

However he pointed out that other outstanding chieftaincy and land disputes in some communities as well as other concerns which posed security threats to the peace of the region will continue to engage the attention of Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

He mentioned that the Volta Trade, Investment and Culture Fair was organised to attract investments into the region, noting that the fair achieved its general effect of attracting both local and foreign investors who have expressed their desire to open various businesses in the region.

Under the Department of Urban Roads, the minister briefed the house that the contractor for the construction of the 10.5km dualisation of the Ho main road has resumed and so residents and commuters would soon be relieved.

He mentioned that the phase three of the dualisation of the Ho bypass, contracts for the 5kms Akatsi town roads, 6km Dzodze town roads, 8km Denu-Aflao roads and 8km Kpando town roads are all under procurement.

He said that under the Sino-Hydro contract, 10kms lengths of roads each had been earmarked for Ho and Hohoe municipalities.

Under Feeder Roads, Hon. Letsa indicated that the 8.6km Anfoega Akukome to Wadamaxe to Aveti roads in the North Dayi District was currently ongoing with clearing of site and concrete U-drains and pipe culverts having been completed.

He said the 15.88km Kpeve Junction to Kpeve Water Works and other feeder roads were under construction with clearing site and the concrete drains completed.

He mentioned that the 11.25kms Vodze to Dakpo and other feeder roads in the Ho Municipality were ongoing.

He said that the construction of 70-metre span steel bridge on Golosota to Bomingo feeder road in the South Tongu District was ongoing and the construction of the 175m span steel Bridge on Agbenoxoe to Dafor feeder road in the Kpando municipality was also on going.

Under Planting for Food and Jobs, the minister disclosed that the region had received and distributed 52.97 metric tons of maize (hybrid), 29.008 metric tons of maize (OPV) and 20.58 metric tonnes of rice.

He again said the region have received and distributed 23,089 NPK and 13,290 UREA subsidised fertilisers to farmers.

He stated that under the programme quantities of tomatoes, onions, carrots and cucumber seedlings were distributed.

DR Lesta revealed that 29 senior high schools have admitted 37,454 students who were operating under the free SHS programme in the region.

He mentioned that there were ongoing classroom block and dormitory projects at various stages of completion for some Senior High Schools in the region.