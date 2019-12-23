Ghana: Azumah Nelson Night Fight

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Year of Return Edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night is scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, December 27.

The event which forms part of activities to celebrate the Christmas in a boxing way and also tag along the Year of Return events, is expected to witness tourists and Ghanaians from the diaspora in attendance.

According to organisers, it would also present a platform for Ghanaian boxers to showcase their talent and prove their worth.

The fight night would host very popular boxers as well as rising stars from gyms across the country in battle for honours.

Crowd puller, Michael Ansah aka One Bullet would lead the pack of Bukom and James Town boxers and he has promised to give a good account of himself after losing his last fight in the United Kingdom.

Two sensational boxers, Manyo Plange and Michael Pappoe would also be fighting on the bill along with some new entrants in the game.

Promoters have also announced the gate fees for the bout as GH¢450 would go for the Ring Side, GH¢200 for VIP and GH¢20 for Regular.

A press conference to announce the pairings for the night is slated for today at East Legon.

