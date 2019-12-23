Ghana: NGO Advocates LGBTQI Phenomena

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values marked its 6th anniversary with the second edition of the National Dialogue series under the theme: "Eliciting a Comprehensive National and Pan Africanist Response to the LGBTQI Phenomena".

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, advised the coalition to take the advocacy programme to the schools, which were the breeding grounds for wrongful sexual orientations.

She explained that peer group pressure in the schools was one of the factors contributing to wrongful sexual orientation, adding that there were hints of rampant lesbianism in the schools, with some even "marrying" themselves at the time they began to develop physically.

Mrs Morrison also advised the parents to monitor their children in this era when social media and its content has become trendy, with some displaying very worrying and abusive contents which corrupt the minds of the youth.

She said it was time the pupils in the various schools were taught that their body was a God-given vessel which needed to be handled in a positive and responsive manner, adding that it would encourage them to easily report cases of abuse.

"They must learn to be bold to report people who touch them with sexual intension because it starts with a touch, followed by sweet talks and gifts, which eventually entraps them into wrongful sexual orientation," she said.

Mrs Morrison said the President has made his position clear on Ghana's policy towards lesbianism and homosexuality, adding that his emphatic "no" on the issue reinforce the country's religious and traditional practices and doctrines which abhors such sexual orientation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary if the coalition, said they have established a holistic sexual therapy unit to help those having identity challenge about their gender, to go through medication to establish their status.

He said the hormones which develop both the boys and girls, in this case was high, and could confuse any individual about their gender status, but could be treated so that they might mainstream into society with their right gender they belong to instead of succumbing to the hormonal excesses to engage in wrongful sexual orientation.

Mr Foh-Amoaning said the coalition has established itself not to deal with only advocacy against the introduction of the Comprehensive Sexual Education with orientation towards lesbianism and homosexuality, but has put other measures in place to deal with pscho-social and spiritual matters to do with that sexual challenge.

He said the medical treatment begins with medical check up to determine the cause of the sexual orientation, after which treatment would be devised to correct any anomaly while a post treatment strategy have also been put in place to check external factors which might have influenced the behavioural pattern.

Mr Foh-Amoaning said through prayer interventions, about 600 people with sexual orientation challenges have been helped to begin a normal life.