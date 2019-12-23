Ghana: Dagomba Community in Madina Celebrates Damba Festival

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

The Head of the Dagomba community in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Issah Mukaila, has urged citizens of the five Northern regions to support government achieve everlasting peace in the area.

According to him, the resolution of the over 60-year-old Dagbon conflict clearly demonstrates that peace could be achieved with the support of all parties.

Alhaji Mukaila said this at the annual Damba festival of citizens of the Northern regions at Madina last Saturday.

He said the bold initiative taken by the government would enable it channel the scarce resources used in peacekeeping duties to develop the area.

"With total peace in Dagbon, the resources used in maintaining peace would now be channelled into other socio-economic development areas that could help transform the lives of the people," he added.

Alhaji Mukaila urged the people to take advantage of government's free education policy and send their children to school.

"Staying in Accra, does not mean your children should not go to school, education is now free, so everyone must take advantage of it and send their children to school to enable them use the acquired knowledge to develop their communities," he added.

He urged the youth to keep away from dangerous drugs, including tramadol, in order to have a sense of direction in life.

Alhaji Mukaila charged the people to continue patronising the event in order to imbibe their cultural heritage in their offspring and the generation's unborn.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Abubakar Boniface Saddique, urged the people to rally behind the government towards the development of the Northern regions.

Development, he said, could not be achieved without total peace, and urged the people to bury the past and unite towards unveiling the socio-economic potential of their communities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

