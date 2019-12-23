Sudan: Scientific Week of Research At Khartoum University Started

Khartoum — The Vice Chancellor of the University of Khartoum, Professor Fadwa Abdel Rahman Ali Taha, has affirmed her support to all the faculties of the university for obtaining high levels in the fields of education, scientific research and publishing.

In her address to the the Scientific Week of Research for the year 2019, Professor Fadwa renewed her support to all institutions of university for contributing to the community service and enhancing the national economy.

The opening skitting was witnessed by the minMister of hHigher Education and ScientificResearch and other officials.

SUNA learned that the Scientific Week of Research and the manuscripts gallery will be continue until Thursday 26 December.