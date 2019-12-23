Somalia: Qatar Extends Help to the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority

23 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has benefitted from assistance by Qatar towards the Civil Aviation Authority. Qatar provided Somalia with computers, printers and radio devices.

Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, Hassan bin Hamza Hashem, handed over the shipment to the Director-General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority Ahmed Moallim Hassan.

The handover ceremony was attended by Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Abdullahi Salat, MPs and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, in addition to representatives from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), the African Union Mission for Somalia (AMISOM), as well as International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the Turkish FAVORI LLC, the company managing Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport.

The Somali minister of transport and civil aviation thanked Qatar's continues support for the Somali government and people in all fields, expressing his gratefulness for supporting the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

For his part, the Director-General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority thanked Qatar for supporting the Somali Civil Aviation Authority with the valuable technical equipment.

He also indicated that the Qatari support would be for the entire of Somalia not only the capital Mogadishu, and that they are going to distribute to all of the country's airports.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Travel
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.