Somalia: Turkey's Police Special Operations Chief Visits Somalia

23 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

In a bid to boost diplomatic ties Turkey's police special operations chief is in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

In a statement, the embassy said the Chief of the Special Police Unit of the Turkish National Police, Selami Turker, paid an official visit to Somalia.

"He met with Somali officials and had the opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing cooperation between our two countries," it said.

The embassy said that Turker also participated in celebrations for Somali Police Day as the chief special guest.

"In addition, he attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Somali Special Police Forces H.Q. building," the embassy added.

Kenya and Somalia are among the East African countries that have benefited from free Turkish police training to boost security in the region.

The police training offered included courses in basic intelligence, pedestrian and mobile tracking, counter-terrorism, organized crime, shooting techniques and tactics, guarding VIPs, police defense tactics, intelligence in combating global terrorism, crisis/hostage negotiation, protecting important premises against terrorism, and cybercrimes.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.