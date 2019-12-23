South Africa: Knights Battle Out Final Day to Deny Cobras

22 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Fighting half-centuries by Raynard van Tonder, Andries Gous and Obus Pienaar helped the Knights deny the Cape Cobras a first win of the season with a stubborn final day showing to secure a draw from their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter in Paarl on Sunday.

The visitors began day four on 16 for none chasing 394, but they batted out the day to end on 227 for four at Eurolux Boland Park to secure a battling draw against a home side that controlled large parts of the game.

However, there was not much assistance from the wicket on day four, and aided by good application, the Central Franchise held out for a result that left them third on the table. The Cobras remained fifth and still searching for a first win of 2019/20.

Rising young star Van Tonder had led the way with his innings of 50 (108 balls, 6 fours), sharing in a solid opening stand of 44 with stand-in captain Grant Mokoena (20).

Gous (63 off 117 balls, 9 fours) and Van Tonder then added 53 for the second wicket, before the former and Pienaar (52 not out off 146 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) put on 74 for the third wicket to frustrate the hosts.

In the end they did enough to complete a good draw and solid end to 2019.

